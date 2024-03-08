Mariner LLC Has $748,000 Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.5914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.56%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

