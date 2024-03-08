Mariner LLC Has $748,000 Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Credicorp by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,103,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,499,000 after buying an additional 1,411,945 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 805.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 466,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,802,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 784.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 354.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after purchasing an additional 249,824 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Shares of BAP opened at $175.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $176.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

