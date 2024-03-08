Mariner LLC Increases Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after acquiring an additional 504,457 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,064.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 192,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,028,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,283,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 118,858 shares in the last quarter.

FTLS stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $819.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

