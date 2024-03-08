Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Duolingo by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Duolingo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Duolingo by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $211.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $245.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $7,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,048,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $7,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,048,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total transaction of $1,713,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,973,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,100 shares of company stock valued at $36,228,169. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

