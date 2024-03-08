Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sylvamo by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $61.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.11. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $580,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sylvamo

About Sylvamo

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.