Mariner LLC Purchases 1,910 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 963.96 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC Investment

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.