Mariner LLC Purchases 19,204 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 479.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 302,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 432.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

PNQI stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.45 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.