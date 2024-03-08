Mariner LLC Purchases 38,867 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,867 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.73 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.47%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

