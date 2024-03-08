Mariner LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

