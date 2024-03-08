Mariner LLC Purchases 8,439 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 592.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.94. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

