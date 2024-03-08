Mariner LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMI stock opened at $162.87 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average of $151.01.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

