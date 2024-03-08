Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth about $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

AIZ stock opened at $178.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.65 and its 200 day moving average is $159.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $183.13.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

