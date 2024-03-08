Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.91.

Visteon Price Performance

VC opened at $117.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

