Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 63.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,413 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,843,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $365.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $367.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.72.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

