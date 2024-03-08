Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWR stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.79. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $97.74.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

