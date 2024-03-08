Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TS stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

TS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

