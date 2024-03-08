Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.12.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

