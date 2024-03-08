Mariner LLC Trims Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 842,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after buying an additional 128,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 14.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 49.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.46. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

