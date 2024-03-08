Mariner LLC Trims Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 842,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after buying an additional 128,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 14.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 49.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Stock Performance
Shares of DIOD opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.46. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diodes
Diodes Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diodes
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.