Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.67.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $409.63 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $419.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.96 and a 200 day moving average of $290.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,379 shares of company stock worth $28,152,746. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

