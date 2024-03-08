Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $159.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.92. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 5.42%.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $228,196. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

