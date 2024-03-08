Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $159.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.76. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $103.61 and a 52 week high of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.92.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $228,196. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.