Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells $38,520,985.32 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $38,520,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $38,752,447.20.

On Friday, March 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,919 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.30, for a total transaction of $22,973,275.70.

On Monday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total transaction of $37,416,316.08.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total transaction of $37,636,166.16.

On Friday, February 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total transaction of $15,353,467.36.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total transaction of $16,298,804.34.

On Monday, February 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total value of $16,281,261.36.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total value of $16,156,396.62.

On Friday, February 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $512.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $426.22 and its 200 day moving average is $354.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.82 and a 1-year high of $519.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,960,214,000 after buying an additional 3,104,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.