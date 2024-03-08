Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.7 %

MCO stock opened at $391.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.60. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $407.62. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

