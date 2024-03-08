Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $831.40

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 831.40 ($10.55) and traded as high as GBX 837 ($10.62). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 829 ($10.52), with a volume of 295,670 shares changing hands.

Murray Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £889.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,295.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 831.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 822.66.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,406.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Angus Franklin bought 4,206 shares of Murray Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 828 ($10.51) per share, with a total value of £34,825.68 ($44,200.63). Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

