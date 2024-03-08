Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $108.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average is $100.78. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

