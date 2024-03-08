Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 8,989 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,731,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,626,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OHI opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

