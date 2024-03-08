Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,946 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.72 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 400.00% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $2,280,570.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,255.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

