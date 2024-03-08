Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,736,000 after buying an additional 254,555 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $55.69 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.