Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $109.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $128.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

