Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.13 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 708,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,889,000 after buying an additional 32,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.