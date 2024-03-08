Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

