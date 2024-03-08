Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,187,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,116,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 104.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $15.53 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.65%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

