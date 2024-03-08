Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases New Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $10,602,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $118,378,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $13,324,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $11,812,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $106.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.