Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $435,915.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,258,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,433 shares of company stock worth $1,328,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

