Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,644 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,049,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.57. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $117.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

