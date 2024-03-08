Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,115 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after buying an additional 152,269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 601.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 132,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,140,000.

SLAB opened at $151.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.10 and a 200 day moving average of $120.18. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $179.80.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

