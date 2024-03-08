New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 824,572 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in New Gold were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

New Gold Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.54 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

