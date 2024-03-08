NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $4.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Price Performance

NIO stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. NIO has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NIO by 19.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,497,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,267,000 after purchasing an additional 879,832 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 352.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,140 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $37,918,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.