Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

