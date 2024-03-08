Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Down 3.6 %

JWN opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after acquiring an additional 757,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.