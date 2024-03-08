Northern Trust Corp Acquires 1,475 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $30,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in FormFactor by 240.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 124.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,075.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,680,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,039,820. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $46.76.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

