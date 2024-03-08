Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,455,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,562 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Haleon were worth $28,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Haleon by 22.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812,040 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Haleon by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,969,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,326,000 after buying an additional 559,623 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Haleon by 36.6% in the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after buying an additional 3,554,361 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in Haleon by 6.5% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,322,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after buying an additional 567,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Haleon by 31.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,853,000 after buying an additional 2,241,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLN opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.30. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

