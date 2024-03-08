Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,253 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $30,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 55,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,382,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,332,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,155,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $140.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.34.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

