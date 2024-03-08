Northern Trust Corp Buys 327,940 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Confluent were worth $30,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $2,161,050.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,964,705.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $2,161,050.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,964,705.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,398,439 shares of company stock valued at $42,542,244 over the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $33.28 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

