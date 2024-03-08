Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,839 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $30,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WD. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WD. StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average is $87.22. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 81.76%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,978.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,978.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,739,024. 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.