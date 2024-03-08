Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $30,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 52.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,659,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 35.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,762,000 after purchasing an additional 657,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PLNT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Planet Fitness

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

