Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 824,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $30,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after buying an additional 1,248,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after buying an additional 1,053,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,602,000 after buying an additional 1,013,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $28,117,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

