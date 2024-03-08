Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 729,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,898 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $30,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 52.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.51%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

