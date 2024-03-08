Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Elastic were worth $30,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth $1,774,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 236,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Elastic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 656.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,141.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $106.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.87. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.13 and a beta of 0.97.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.26.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

