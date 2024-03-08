Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $28,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 39.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

BN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Shares of BN stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Brookfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

